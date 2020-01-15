Deeside based KK Fine Foods £5.5m expansion plans will create 40 new jobs

A leading frozen food manufacturer based in Deeside is set to expand and diversify with support from the Welsh Government, creating an additional 40 new jobs.

KK Fine Foods are based in the Deeside Enterprise zone and currently employ 525 people.

The company are expanding and diversifying its production facility to supply frozen ready meals in the retail sector, having specialised in the pub and restaurant sectors.

The expansion plans include upskilling the current workforce and creating 40 new jobs, as well as accommodating a research and development centre with the potential of increasing opportunities for Welsh suppliers.

The Welsh Government is supporting the £5.5m expansion plans with £550,000 from the Economy Futures Fund.

The expansion will further secure the future of KK Fine Foods site in Deeside, which is owned by Belgian company TerBeke.

Economy and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said:

“The expansion plans by KK Fine Foods is great news for Deeside and the industry as a whole in the North Wales region.

They are an established company here and it’s good to see how they are keen to innovate and expand.

I’m pleased the Welsh Government is supporting the expansion and I look forward to seeing the company go from strength to strength as it reaches out into the retail sector.”

Samir Edwards, Managing Director at KK Fine Foods said:

“The continued support from the Welsh Government is very important during this exciting time of growth for KK.

This latest expansion will enable KK to meet growing demand from new and existing customers, whilst creating over 40 new jobs for the local area.

In addition to this, it will allow KK to have a continued focus on investing in our employees, through training and up-skilling our workforce.

As this funding will aid the growth of our business, it will also assist in the growth of those businesses who supply KK, many of which are also located in Wales.”