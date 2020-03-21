Deeside based Iceland offering exclusive shopping hours for NHS staff all its stores

Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland is set to offer exclusive shopping hours for ‘amazing’ NHS staff in all its stores during the coronavirus crisis.

The chain said the final hour of trading in its stores will be for NHS staff only, the first hour of trading has been dedicated to the elderly and the vulnerable.

Iceland said: “We have been looking at ways to support our NHS, and its amazing staff who are crucial in the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis.

From Monday, we will be offering shopping times exclusively for NHS staff.

Please note that NHS staff will need to bring photo ID to shop with us during these hours and we won’t be allowing any other customers into store, to strengthen health and safety measures.

We will also be taking card payments only during this hour.”

Iceland has it has had a “fantastic response“ to its priority hours for the elderly and the vulnerable and they are set to continue.

“We’re keeping these hours separate, but will continue to offer them for as long as needed.

We’ll aim to conduct a clean of our stores following our NHS exclusive hour.”

Specific timings for each store will be communicated via window posters Iceland has said.

Iceland’s Food Warehouse business has different arrangements, NHS only time is between 7am and 8am Monday to Saturday.

Iceland said: “We ask all of our customers to support us in making this possible, and thank our staff for their continued commitment during this challenging time.”