Deeside based Iceland has launched a plastic free trail giving customers option to buy loose fruit and veg

Deeside based Iceland has launched a trail giving customers the option of buying loose fresh fruit and vegetables at a cheaper price than plastic-packaged products in a greengrocer style aisle.

The trail has been launched today at Iceland’s Food Warehouse concept store in North Liverpool and will see 35 product lines sold loose and another 27 switched to plastic-free packaging alternatives.

Plastic-free packaging for fruit and veg, includes paper bags with a tracing paper window, cotton and cellulose nets for satsumas and onion, compostable, plant-based moulded fruit punnets, and reusable rubber, plant-based bands for products such as celery and spring onions.

New in-store operations including weighing and ticketing facilities, staff training and bespoke point-of-sale materials have been designed to inform customers about the trial.

A customer survey will gather feedback during the 12-week trial and insights will be shared with Defra to support the government’s ongoing research and consultation around excessive waste.