Deeside based housebuilder Anwyl Homes re-starts construction on all sites

Deeside based housebuilder Anwyl Homes has re-started construction on all of its sites across North Wales and the North West.

All sites were officially closed at the end of March as the UK entered lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company says it has made “comprehensive plans” to prepare its sites for safe re-opening, “ensuring construction teams can work effectively with robust hygiene and social distancing measure in place.”

Managing director of Anwyl Homes in Cheshire and North Wales, Phil Dolan, commented: “While building sites were not formally asked by the Government to close during lockdown, we were committed to playing our part in fighting the pandemic, stopping construction and closing our sales offices at all developments.

“We have used the last few weeks to carefully consider our approach to safety on site and since re-starting build work, we are confident that construction can continue safely with the comprehensive social distancing measures in place.”

Following the Government’s announcement last week regarding the easing of lockdown measures in England, Anwyl said it is now working towards the “safe phased” re-opening of its sales offices and show homes.

Phil continues: “During lockdown we have been encouraged by the increasing level of interest in our high quality new build homes online, with enquiries continuing to come in through the website with many progressing to the reservation stage.

“With more lockdown measures set to ease and further restrictions expected to be lifted gradually through the summer, now is the time to get your house ready to sell and to start looking at mortgages, ensuring you are in a strong position to move post-lockdown.”