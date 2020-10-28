Deeside animal parks Shetland ponies found with twine tied tightly around their necks after children seen chasing them

A Deeside animal park is asking the public for information after a number of Shetland ponies were found to have had twine tied tightly around their necks.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Tuesday, they saw three children chasing the ponies which are owned by Greenacres Animal Park in Mancot.

Members of staff went to the field after being alerted, they saw three young boys running off.

Police have been informed of the incident.

Pictures posted on Greenacres Facebook page shows two of the ponies with the pink twine tied around their necks, the post reads:

“This afternoon we had a kind member of the public let us know that there were some kids chasing our horses in the field…we went straight down to find 3 young boys (who immediately ran as soon as we shouted over)!”

“As we got to the horses to check on them, we found that they had twine tied around their necks! now we’re unsure as to why they’d do this…maybe to use as a lead? But the rope was so tight on some of the horses that it needed to be cut off!”

We appreciate our horses are in a field that has a public footpath through it, and that the kids are bored but PLEASE know our Shetland ponies are not there to be ridden or pulled through a field by a piece of twine tied around their necks!

The police have been down and advised us of the next steps, but if anyone has any information that would be greatly appreciated!”

Nearly 200 people have commented on the Facebook post, one person wrote “I’m so angry to hear this. I think there needs to be more of a deterrent, kids who do this kind of thing.”

“Regardless if it was meant to be harmless, they should know right from wrong .. if they’re not yours then you have no right touching them at all. I hope all the ponies are ok.”

While another person said: “Don’t care what age they are there is no need for cruelty. Hope they are found and made accountable for their actions.”

Any information can be passed to police by calling 101.