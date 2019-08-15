Deeside 6th Form Centre celebrates another A* year of results

Students at Deeside Sixth Form Centre will move on to university or industry apprenticeships after receiving sensational A Level results.

The ground-breaking £14million complex may only be three years old but is already recognised as one of the country’s leading FE facilities.

Learners in Deeside achieved an overall pass rate (A*-E) of 98%, maintaining the high standards set by last year’s inaugural cohort.

Among them was Jack Edwards, who will go on to study Medicine at Plymouth University having achieving A grades in Biology, Maths and Chemistry.

Inspirational Jack missed four years of education at Mold Alun High School after being diagnosed with leukaemia and was forced to try and catch up at home while making regular visits to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

He eventually returned to school and incredibly passed all his GCSEs before joining Cambria in 2017.

“I am completely overwhelmed with this result,” said Jack.

“After everything I’ve been through this is the biggest achievement of my life, I can’t wait to get to university and begin my degree.

“I feel fitter and happier than ever and would like to thank all the staff and lecturers at Deeside Sixth Form Centre, who have been so helpful and supportive.”

Leah Francis, a former student at John Summers High School in Queensferry, will study Children’s Nursing at Nottingham University after gathering A*s in History, Psychology and Law, as well as an A in the Welsh Baccalaureate Skills Challenge Certificate (SCC).

Among the other celebrating students were Louise Barnard and Mollie Webster (two A*s and two As), Lewis Morrin (two A*s and an A), Liam Cooper (two As and a B), and Lucy Ingham, who is set to begin an advanced apprenticeship with the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

Lucy, who attended Connah’s Quay High, said: “I’m absolutely chuffed and looking forward to going to Blackpool to begin this apprenticeship.

“It is a brilliant opportunity to progress into the nuclear sector, which appealed to me when we started to study it in Physics. To now be in this position and working with the ONR is fantastic.”

Lewis added: “I was really nervous about opening my results but was thrilled when I realised I’d met the grades for my offer. I’m beyond happy and want to thank all the staff at Deeside 6th who have helped me so much over the past two years.”

And Nadine Parker-Jones, from Prestatyn, gave her mum the perfect birthday present with an A* in Geography and As in English Literature and History.

“I’m so thrilled, we are definitely going to go out and celebrate this good news!” said Nadine, who will study English at Liverpool University.

“I have loved every minute at Cambria, it’s unlike anything I had ever known before. They encourage you to be independent and creative, to express yourself and be comfortable in your own skin. I can’t thank them enough.”

Chief Executive David Jones paid tribute to staff and students at Deeside and said: “Not only is this one of the most important and iconic further education facilities in Wales, it’s a warm and welcoming environment in which to learn.

“These amazing A Level results reinforce that emphasis on teaching, learning and academic achievement, and I would like to congratulate all of the students for their dedication and diligence over the years.

“The standards we set are so high that it’s a challenge to meet them year on year, but we always aim for better and will continue to work hard to ensure our current and future students strive for excellence and achieve it.”

Assistant Principal Alex Thomas, previously Head of Deeside Sixth, spoke of his pride at seeing the students realise their potential.

“To have students go on to study at Oxford and Cambridge, and to do so well in the health sciences, shows how far we have come in a short space of time,” said Mr Thomas.

“I am so proud of all of our students, and for those beginning advanced and higher apprenticeships it’s an equally exciting time.

“Coleg Cambria is a stepping-stone to their future, whether that be at university or in work. I wish them all of the best and congratulate them again – we will always be here if you need us.”