Dee Estuary whale calf stranded for second time

A 40ft long whale which became stranded in the Dee Estuary on Friday has returned.

The juvenile fin whale was discovered on Friday morning ‘high and dry’ on a sandbank on a Flintshire stretch of the Dee Estuary.

Local fishermen joined British Divers Marine Life Rescuers who managed to released the huge whale back into the sea following high tide.

After it was refloated it spent some time reorienting itself in the estuary, circling the rescuer’s boat before gaining strength and swimming out towards open water.





Sadly the fin whale was resighted swimming in the Dee Estuary last night and this morning it has been found restranded in the same area as yesterday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue said:

“We have our volunteer Medic team on the way again to assess the situation and whale’s current condition.”

“Our key concern now is that not only has the animal returned to the estuary after leaving, but that by the time the tide comes back in at lunchtime today that it will have spent a considerable amount of time out of the water.

Whales have never evolved to be able to support their own weight on land of course, so when stranded they gradually crush themselves, causing significant internal damage to themselves.

While yesterday we were fortunate that the animal was only stranded for a relatively short amount of time where any damage would have been limited, being stranded again now for some more hours will add to any damage that it has already sustained and may make it unviable to survive.

Due to the size and weight of the animal and the geography of the area, it is not possible to get the animal closer to the water to help relieve the pressure on its body.

Dragging the animal by its tail will cause significant injuries and is not an option. As we mentioned yesterday, putting the animal to sleep is also incredibly difficult for a variety of reasons related to its size too.

We are saddened to say that the outlook today is looking less positive than yesterday, and we will update later with more news as the incident unfolds.”

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue is a charity relies heavily relies on donations to carry out the work and training it does to help marine mammals all over the UK.

Donations can be made on JustGiving via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/bdmlr?fbclid=IwAR3YLArmX1C9BO0TxVmQqJvuKbtvByI77z9ZCAaZCVHFKNhXbG-TNB2GCiw