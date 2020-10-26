Day Three – Deeside personal trainer shares fitness advice for firebreak lockdown

A Deeside personal trainer has shared advice for people in the community wanting to keep fit over the firebreak lockdown.

For the third successive day, Jack Sullivan – a former soldier and owner of JS-PT – has given advice on how to keep fit during the two weeks.

This time, Jack shares a story from a client, Sharon, and what her plans are for keeping fit and healthy as well as her thoughts and feelings regarding mental health.

She said: “Because we’ve been teased with a little bit of normality over the past few months, in some ways it feels like the restrictions this time are much worse.





“The impact on my mental health this time has been much more difficult to overcome because I’m worrying whether it’ll really end in a couple of weeks and what I’ll find to occupy me, as the lovely weather was a big bonus last time!

“But then I remind myself that we’ve gotten through this before and we will get through it again.

“So, I decided to focus on what I can do over the next two weeks so that I come out of this feeling like I have achieved or learnt something about myself.

“I’ve made a plan to have some time for me, get some jobs done that I’ve been putting off, fix my sleep patterns and do some form of exercise every day.

“I set myself four goals – two I need to complete such as work, DIY or food shopping and two things I want to complete – like calling a friend, watching a film or finishing that book.

“It is just 17 days in total, that’s around 272 hours of waking time or 16,000 minutes to recharge, reset and reach a goal.

“I worked out that if I exercise for 30 minutes each day, that’s just 500 minutes out of my total – 500 minutes to reduce my stress levels, blood pressure and burn some calories, and that still leaves me with 15,500 minutes to do what I want with as I still have Uni work to do, a job and a family to continue with.

“Even with a couple of hours out of each day for things I need to get done I’m still left with over 13,000 minutes to prepare healthy meals, call friends, watch a film and have some family time.

“By having this structure to my day, I feel like I’m in control and know I won’t look back in a few weeks and feel like this opportunity has been wasted.”

Day One: Deeside personal trainer gives advice regarding lockdown fitness

Day Two: Deeside personal trainer gives advice to help with lockdown fitness