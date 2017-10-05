Crowdfunding page set up by football club to help support family of Liam Simpson

A crowdfunding page has been set up by Holywell Town Football Club to help the family of under 19 player Liam Simpson who was tragically killed in a hit and run collision last Saturday.

Devastated club officials, players and the wider community have rallied round since Liam’s death “the JustGiving Page will boost some initiatives already in place locally with local shops and friends launching their own activities” the club say.

In a statement on the JustGiving Page a club spokesperson;

‘Holywell Town Football Club and the wider close-knit community have been left stunned by the hit and run incident early in the evening of 30th September 2017 that killed 18-year-old Liam Simpson.

Liam had made his first couple of appearances at fullback for Holywell Town FC under 19’s and was due to feature in a Welsh Youth Cup fixture on Sunday 1st October, but didn’t arrive at his pick up point and rumours that he had been involved in the incident became painfully clear on Monday.

The local community has rallied around and reaction to this tragedy has been heartwarming, with local businesses holding raffles etc

At Holywell Town Football Club, we aim to raise funds through the football & sporting community to support the family through the difficult times funeral and beyond while they come to terms with Liam’s loss.

All funds raised will be distributed directly to the family.’

Two men, aged 28 and 21 years and 23-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday in relation to the collision.

Det Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said:

“People from all walks of life are understandably disgusted by what has happened and it is quite clear to me that they want to help.

I am sincerely grateful to those who have come forward so far; they have undoubtedly helped us in reaching this point in the investigation.

Nevertheless, there is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure those responsible for Liam’s death, and the subsequent torturous ordeal his loved ones and friends are now suffering, are held fully accountable for what they have done.

“Therefore once again I encourage anyone with any information, no matter how minor they feel it may be, to come forward. I am more than happy to take calls through the 101 system or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”