Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Apr 2021

Updated: Thu 22nd Apr

Covid safety measures to be put in place for polling day in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire council chief executive has revealed plans on how the authority will be keeping polling stations Covid-safe ahead of the upcoming elections

People in Flintshire will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to vote in the Welsh Parliament elections.

They will also vote to decide who the new North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) will be.

Colin Everett, Flintshire council’s chief executive is also the regional returning officer for north Wales, he has said preparations are ‘well in hand’ to ensure people stay safe while casting their votes.


There are a number of ways people can have their say in the elections in May – by casting a vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.

Mr Everett said: “The elections in May are very important – they’re an opportunity for people to make their voice heard and have a say on who represents them on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in North Wales.

“We have been thinking about and planning for these elections for some time so that, however people choose to cast their vote in May, they can do so safely.”

“We’re putting arrangements in place to help voters and staff stay safe at the polling station. Many of the measures people now expect to see in shops and banks such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face masks will be on place.

“But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.”

“Other COVID-19 measures at polling stations include:

  • Separate entrances and exits where possible
  • At some polling stations, a door manager will be in attendance to ensure that social distancing can be maintained at all times
  • Altered layouts to allow for social distancing when waiting to vote and when completing a ballot paper, but still ensuring electors can cast their vote in secret
  • Polling station staff wearing PPE
  • Voters encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil
  • Polling booths regularly sanitised.

“These measures may mean electors have to wait for longer than usual to be able to cast their vote but they will be able to do so with confidence in a safe and clean environment.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Large emergency services presence at Wrexham Maelor Hospital as site ‘locked down’

News

Almost 300 drug driving arrests made in North Wales in first three months of year as police issue warning

News

Flintshire lagging behind rest of North Wales vaccinating 40-49 year olds but health board ‘on course’ to hit July target

News

New online support launched for people in North Wales with mental health problems

News

Coleg Cambria launches electric and hybrid vehicle centre to meet surge in demand for expertise

News

Senedd Election 2021: What parties have to say on the future of “unfair” council tax

News

Vaccination progress – over two thirds of adult population in Wales have had first jab

News

Over 44,000 patients in North Wales left waiting more than a year for operation as health board says clearing Covid backlog could take up to five years

News

Absentee landlords blamed for empty shop problems in Flintshire town centres

News





Read 406,506 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X