Covid safety measures to be put in place for polling day in Flintshire

Flintshire council chief executive has revealed plans on how the authority will be keeping polling stations Covid-safe ahead of the upcoming elections

People in Flintshire will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to vote in the Welsh Parliament elections.

They will also vote to decide who the new North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) will be.

Colin Everett, Flintshire council’s chief executive is also the regional returning officer for north Wales, he has said preparations are ‘well in hand’ to ensure people stay safe while casting their votes.





There are a number of ways people can have their say in the elections in May – by casting a vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.

Mr Everett said: “The elections in May are very important – they’re an opportunity for people to make their voice heard and have a say on who represents them on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in North Wales.

“We have been thinking about and planning for these elections for some time so that, however people choose to cast their vote in May, they can do so safely.”

“We’re putting arrangements in place to help voters and staff stay safe at the polling station. Many of the measures people now expect to see in shops and banks such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face masks will be on place.

“But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.”

“Other COVID-19 measures at polling stations include:

Separate entrances and exits where possible

At some polling stations, a door manager will be in attendance to ensure that social distancing can be maintained at all times

Altered layouts to allow for social distancing when waiting to vote and when completing a ballot paper, but still ensuring electors can cast their vote in secret

Polling station staff wearing PPE

Voters encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil

Polling booths regularly sanitised.

“These measures may mean electors have to wait for longer than usual to be able to cast their vote but they will be able to do so with confidence in a safe and clean environment.”