Posted: Thursday, Mar 26th, 2020

Covid-19: ‘Join in the applause for our NHS staff’

People around the UK are being encouraged to take part in a huge round of applause at 8pm tonight (Thursday, March 26) to show appreciation for our hard working NHS battling the coronavirus outbreak. 

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part – while maintaining social distancing and self-isolation – by standing in their front garden, or opening their windows, or balcony if they have one and joining in with a minute’s applause.

Angela Burns AM, the Welsh Shadow Health Minister, is backing it.

“Life has been put on hold. Sports fixtures have been postponed, concerts cancelled, cafes, restaurants, community centres, and churches and more have been closed. All the places where we used to, and will again, meet, chat, laugh, and share our lives.

 It’s hard for us all, but this idea – and I really take my hat off to Global Radio – where we all as a nation take a minute to come together to show our support and gratitude to our wonderful NHS staff is a way of uniting us during this pandemic.

 Although we’re in self-isolation or socially distancing ourselves, we’re all going through this together, so at 8 o’clock tonight, let’s all take some time to applaud the nurses, paramedics, doctors, and others who are in the frontline of the battle against Coronavirus.”

