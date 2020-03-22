Deeside.com > News

Covid-19: Flintshire Council update on services closing down or under review

Flintshire Council has issued the latest update on its services which have either closed down or are operating on a restricted basis due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

All Flintshire Connects Centre’s will be shut from Monday and garden waste collections have now been suspended as the council prioritises resources “for the most critical services as necessary.” 

A statement on the council website reads: “In this challenging and fast-developing national and international situation we are reviewing the arrangements for Council services on a daily basis.

Whether we can continue with a service as normal depends on both the Public Health advice at the time and whether we have sufficient workforce resources to operate the service safely.

The Council has business continuity planning in place for essential services in readiness.  

The response to the national situation is being led by the UK Government and the devolved national Governments. Local authorities follow their lead and make regional and local decisions accordingly. 

All essential Council services are running as normal at this stage, however, the situation is expected to develop quickly.

We will make decisions on prioritising our resources for the most critical services as necessary.”

The following Council services and facilities are currently closed or are operating on a restricted basis. 

Flintshire Connects
All Flintshire Connects Centres will be closed from the end of Friday 20th March until further notice.

Council Public Buildings and Offices
There will be no access to council public buildings and offices other than for employees and authorised visitors until further notice.

Streetscene Services

Garden waste collections will be suspended from Monday, 23rd March until further notice.  

For further details go to:https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/Garden-Waste-Collection-Service.aspx

The Bulky waste collection service will be suspended from Monday, 23rd March until further notice. 

For further details go to:https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/Bulky-item–furniture-collection.aspx

All Council operated grounds maintenance, grass cutting and horticultural operations will be suspended from Monday, 23rd March until further notice. 

Street Cleansing operations will be reduced in the rural areas from Monday, 23rd March 2020 

Housing Services

The Housing Repairs team are working as normal, however all non-urgent visits have been suspended until further notice and the team will only be undertaking emergency repair work.   

Flintshire Registration Service 

Restrictions have been introduced on the number of people present in a room where a marriage or civil partnership ceremony is taking place.

For further details go to:
https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Registration-Service/Covid-19-Marriage-and-Civil-Partnership-Ceremonies-in-Flintshire.aspx 

Youth Service

All Flintshire County Council run Youth Clubs will close until further notice.

Planning, Environment and Economy  

The drop-in service for planning advice has been withdrawn until further notice.  

All Job Clubs are closed until further notice.

Theatr Clwyd 

Theatr Clwyd has closed for all events, performances, screenings and outreach projects.

For further details https://www.theatrclwyd.com.  

Leisure Centres and Libraries

Aura Wales has decided to close its leisure centres and libraries until further noticein the interests of the safety of staff and customers.For further information go to www.aura.wales 

Older People Services: 

Croes Atti Day Centre, Flint: closed until further notice 

Men Sheds, Day Centre, Saltney: closed until further notice 

Short term care and respite services for Older People are suspended until further notice 

Learning Disability Services Rowley’s Pantry, Freshfields and Creftiau Cariad cafes: closed until further notice  

Hwb Cyfle Day Centre remains open with restrictions to outside visits and use of sensory facilities. 

Short Term Care and Respite Services for Learning Disabilities have been reduced.  

Mental Health and Wellbeing Services 

The following Mental Health and Wellbeing Services are closed until further notice:

Community Groups, Drop in’s, Social Links, Growing Places, Wellbeing Activities, Like-Minded Brochure, Double-Click 

The Memory Cafés listed below are closed until further notice:

Mix & Mingle,

Mold Horse & Jockey, Buckley 

Bistre Church Hall, Buckley 

Monday Mix,

Flint Clocktower, Mostyn 

Sealand and Queensferry 

Saltney 

Connah’s Quay 

Holywell 

Northop 

Pen-y-ffordd (Broughton) 

Dementia Inclusive Café – Mancot Coffee Morning 

Dementia Inclusive Café – Leeswood 

Dementia Inclusive Café – Hope 

Children’s Services 

The following services have been withdrawn until further notice: Flying Start Group Work Family Information Service – Outreach Parenting Programme Foster Care Groups Young Peoples’ Groups.

All schools in Flintshire, like the UK, closed on Friday and will remain so ‘‘for some considerable time’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is unknown when schools will be back open, it’s a decision which hinges how well the UK manages to stem the spread if Covid-19.

The UK government has asked schools to continue to provide care for a limited number of children – children who are vulnerable and children whose parents are critical to the Covid-19 response and cannot be safely cared for at home.

Flintshire County Council has issued a statement this morning (Sunday, March 22) outlining more details on emergency childcare provision – more here: http://www.deeside.com/more-details-on-access-to-emergency-childcare-provision-for-key-workers-and-support-for-vulnerable-learners-in-flintshire/



