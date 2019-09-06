County Lines: 15 people charged following drugs raids across North Wales and Merseyside on Thursday

Police have this evening charged fifteen people in connection with drug trafficking offices following a series of warrants executed on Thursday in North Wales, Merseyside and Dumfries.

More than 300 officers carried out dawn raids at addresses across Flintshire, Conwy, Anglesey and Merseyside yesterday targeting those who peddle hard drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine in the region, coordinated raids also took place in Scotland.

A police spokesperson said:

“This evening [ Friday September 6] following a series of interviews and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 12 men and 3 women have been charged with Drug Trafficking Offences.

Two of the men have also been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Grievous Bodily Harm.”

Six men and three woman will appear at Mold Magistrates Court on Saturday, Seven men will appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court tomorrow morning where a remand in custody will be sought.

Thursday’s huge operation targeting ‘County Lines’ drug gangs in North Wales and Merseyside saw the “culmination of months of work” into dismantling an Organised Crime Group (OCG) operating in Deeside.

County Lines’ is a term used when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns, often using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs.

Speaking during Thursday’s operation, Superintendent Mark Pierce of North Wales Police, said:

“Today’s operation has been a massive undertaking and I’d like to thank and pay tribute to all those officers involved, including our colleagues from Merseyside, Scotland and the Serious Organised Crime Unit. “Over the last few months local communities will have seen our determination to address their concerns by making successful arrests. This is a continuation of that process and another example of our listening to, and acting on intelligence.”

Superintendent Mark Pierce added:

“Keeping our communities safe remains our top priority. We will persistently target those who bring drugs into our communities from outside North Wales in line with the force policy of directly targeting serious and organised crime. Operations such as this demonstrate we listen to and act on concerns raised by our communities. Distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated and we will continue to take action to disrupt this activity. We will protect communities by putting those involved in front of the courts where on conviction they will likely be given significant custodial sentences.”