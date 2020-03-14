Countess of Chester Hospital confirms elderly patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died

An elderly man who tested positive for coronavirus has died, the man in his 80’s was being treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Hospital Chief Executive, Dr Susan Gilby, said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at The Countess of Chester Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

As of 9am on 14 March, 37,746 people have been tested in the UK, of which 36,606 were confirmed negative and 1,140 were confirmed as positive.

21 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

There are 22 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Wales Public Health Wales said today.

Friday saw the first confirmed case reported in Flintshire, no more have been reported since them.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We can confirm that 22 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60.”

What to do if you have symptoms

Stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

a high temperature

a new continuous cough

This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.