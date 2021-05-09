Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 9th May 2021

Updated: Sun 9th May

Count underway for North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner election

North Wales will have a new Police and Crime Commissioner today.

Updates below…

We are expecting a Labour v Conservative run off on second preference votes – not yet confirmed.

The idea of a single constituency recount is interesting, as the overall PCC process is a 50% +1 vote to avoid a second preference run off. A recount sometimes finds the odd extra few votes which could all add up and make a difference in the total to get over that threshold – however a recount is only called usually when things are tight (around 87 votes in CS). The ‘winner’ of Clwyd South is irrelevant, so why recount that and not every single constituency?

Sources tell us there is a recount in Clwyd South so things must be tight, with Wrexham’s vote close but told Conservatives ahead of Labour there with Plaid Cymru third. A reminder it is a vote across the entire of North Wales!

The local democracy reporter is pointing to Labour and Conservatives doing well in Delyn, however as one Labour insider tells us “We always do, but it is Plaid Cymru out west!”

Counts are underway of your votes on Thursday, with verification already having taken place on Friday. Totals are sent through to Flintshire where the totals will be collated, and if there is an outright winner one will be declared, and if not, second preference votes will be used.



