Council’s “Rights of Way” team complete improvement works on Gwaenysgor boardwalk

Flintshire County Council’s “Rights of Way” team has been hard at work recently completing improvement works on a well-used public footpath in the village of Gwaenysgor.

The team has constructed a 50-metre boardwalk on a section of path that was prone to flooding.

The boardwalk is situated on a path which leads from Ffordd Llyn Goch in the village Gwaenysgor to the Bryniau.

The improved route overlooks the surrounding area of Dyserth and the North Wales coast as far as the Snowdonia range.

The path is also within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“This is a great addition to Flintshire’s footpath network, the team should be commended. Flintshire has fantastic countryside and improvements such as this will enable visitors and residents to experience the best of what Flintshire has to offer.”