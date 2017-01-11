Councillors poo-poo dog DNA pilot scheme for Flintshire

Flintshire councillors have thrown out a proposals to pilot a dog DNA testing scheme.

A ‘Task and Finish Group’ was set up to explore how a dog DNA database could be used to reduce the problem of dog mess in Flintshire.

Dog poo DNA tests has been trialled in the east London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, officials there say early results have shown a 50% reduction in the amount of mess left by dog owners and the scheme is being expanded such is the success.

The proposal for Flintshire would see the creation of a dedicated area for dog walkers who’d registered their pet on the DNA database, a tag on the dog’s collar would show that have been registered.

It would be an ‘offence’ to walk a dog in the designated area without a tag, any dog faeces found in the area would be traceable through a DNA test.

Public Spaces Protection Orders

The group also reviewed the option of introducing Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO’s) to deal with dog fouling which would replace the current Dog Control Order.

PSPO’s allow the council to introduce wider powers after consultation with police and community leaders, PCPO’s in effect criminalise ‘behaviour’ that is not normally deemed criminal.

Existing Dog Control Order only requires owners to remove their dog’s waste from public areas however, the creation of a PSPO would ‘provides an opportunity for enforcement against other designated offences, such as the complete exclusion of dogs from a defined area’ a briefing report states.

PCPO’s could be used to keep dogs on leads in certain area’s at all times, such as children’s play areas, marked sports pitches and other formal recreation areas.

Councillors voted 9-1 against the DNA pilot during an Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting in Mold today, the scheme could still go ahead if the council cabinet approves it at a later date.