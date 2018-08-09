Sprinkler system causes water damage to a number of flats in Flint Tower block

Elderely residents had to be temporarily rehomed after their flats were damaged by flooding when sprinklers were accidentally triggered.

Fire crews were called and people were evacuated from Castle Heights in Flint last night, Wednesday 8 August when the sprinkler system was activated.

Flintshire Council, which provides social housing accommodation in the tower block, said tenants were temporarily relocated to Castle Heights Community Centre after the power supply was shut off and three people had to be rehoused overnight.

It said its housing officers were attending the building this morning to assess the damage and provide reassurance.

Neal Cockerton, chief officer for housing and assets said: “Yesterday evening, the sprinkler system to a flat in Castle Heights was accidentally damaged causing it to activate.

“The activation caused localised water damage to a number of flats requiring power supplies to be isolated for safety reasons and the temporary relocation of tenants into the Castle Heights Community Centre. Three people had to be rehoused overnight.

“Throughout the evening power was restored to the affected flats and further assurance tests were undertaken this morning.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the flats at approximately 8.48pm, but was only required to carry out an inspection.

In November 2016 more than 30 flats at the neighbouring Bolingbroke Heights were flooded after a planned exercise by the fire service went wrong and sent thousands of gallons of water cascading through the 17-storey building.

Along with Richard Heights, the three towers were originally built in the 1960s and 1970s.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing said: “Unfortunately the sprinkler activation caused localised water damage to a number of flats, which will be assessed more fully this morning.

“I would like to thank those affected for their patience and forbearance during the evening as well as the fire service and housing staff for working through the night to restore power, provide support and assurance and assist people return to their accommodation.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.