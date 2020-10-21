Council seeks views on Shotton highway schemes including safer walking routes around two primary schools

Flintshire County Council is seeking your views on a number of Welsh Government funded highway schemes in Shotton.

The council has said it has received a number of concerns from residents and local members regarding “both increasing levels of congestion and speed of traffic in the vicinity of both Ysgol Ty Fynnon and Ysgol Croes Atti.”

Particular concerns have been raised around drivers ignoring the advisory speed limit of 20 mph on the raods next to the schools “with many residents concerned for the safety of the children who use this route on a daily basis.” The council has said.

Problems identified along the routes relate to high levels of vehicle usage and associated congestion both in the immediate area of the schools and along a number of access routes to the school.





Flintshire County Council said it has been successful in obtaining funding from Welsh Government’s ‘Safe Routes in the Community initiative’ to address road safety concerns.

The scheme will include mandatory 20mph speed limits, traffic calming, parking restrictions in the residential areas and the upgrading of existing footpaths and bridle path connecting communities together.

A second scheme in Shotton is aimed at improving journey times along Shotton High Street, the council is also keen to hear views on potential cycling measures along the busy stretch of road.

“Currently the daily congestion which affects Shotton High Street evidences the need to address the issues faced daily by commuters, residents and businesses.

Proposed Improvements – Reassessment of current One Way systems – Revision of right turn provisions – Road layout – formalisation of laybys – Junction priority measures – Active travel measures.” The council said.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

Creating a safer walking and cycling environment for the journey to school is key to encouraging children, either alone or accompanied by an adult to walk to school. With average distances for school journeys increasing, busier lifestyles and fears over safety, the number of 5-16 year olds travelling to school by car has doubled since 1985. By creating safer active routes to schools, we have a great opportunity to reverse this current trend. Due to the existing traffic volumes on Flintshire’s road network, the Council needs to develop attractive and alternative modes of transport, as well as improving bus and car journey times. The daily congestion which affects Shotton High Street shows the need to address the issues faced daily by commuters, residents and businesses. In addition to the journey time savings proposals, the Council has taken this opportunity to consult on cycling measures, due to numerous complaints relating to near misses with cyclists on the footway and following the recent increase in cycling. Improved bus and car journey times along Shotton High Street will have significant benefits for residents and businesses affected by the daily congestion issues. We are keen to hear your thoughts on the journey time savings proposals, and would also welcome feedback on potential cycling measures along this section.

Local Councillor Sean Bibby, said:

I’m very relieved that a bid from Flintshire County Council for the Welsh Government’s Safe Transport Routes in the Community Fund has been successful for much needed road safety measures here in Shotton. I have received many concerns from residents and parents regarding speeding and inconsiderate parking compromising road safety especially children attending both Ysgol Ty Ffynnon and Ysgol Croes Atti. I have worked hard with officers at Streetscene to find solutions since being elected to the County Council and I’m very pleased at last to see proposals submitted for public consultation. I hope all residents and key stakeholders respond and provide vital constructive feedback so we ensure a workable scheme can be delivered.

A similar scheme has recently been completed in Mancot following a lengthy delay due to the pandemic.

Work on road safety improvements around Sandycroft School began in February but came to halt in during the first nationwide lockdown, work resumed in July and is now complete.

The safer routes scheme has seen an upgrade of existing signalised crossings on B5129 Chester Road. New 20mph mandatory speed limits and traffic calming features.

Proposals for both Shotton schemes can be viewed on the Flintshire County Council website where any comments can be raised on Eforms.

If you don’t have access to a computer, then you can call to register your views on: 01352 701234.