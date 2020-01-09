Council secures over £10m of funding to remodel Queensferry Primary School and build new centre for vulnerable learners

Over £10 million is set to be spent on remodelling Queensferry Primary School and provide new buildings for some of Deeside’s most vulnerable learners.

The project will provide a remodelled and refurbished primary school for up to 180 full-time pupils age between 3 and 11 on the existing Queensferry campus.

It will also provide a new build for up to 97 vulnerable learners from 4-16 who experience difficulty accessing mainstream education and “require specialist intervention for their behavioural, social and emotional challenges.” Flintshire Council said.

Both the refurbished primary school and the new build Plas Derwen will be on the same site.

The contract for the work has been awarded to Kier Construction who recently completed a new Day and Community Centre for people with learning disabilities at the campus.

Kier previously won an £18.5m contract to build a new secondary school to replace John Summers High School and refurbish the adjoining Primary School.

Those plans were pulled when the council decided to permanently close the high school and invest millions in Connah’s Quay High School.

The new project has also secured additional investment through Welsh Government to help develop a new community learning hub on the Queensferry campus. ]

Flintshire Council said the community learning hub will incorporate a number of facilities “which will provide adult and vulnerable young people learning opportunities and intervention services, flying start provision, community use and community sports club facilities in one location.”

Some additional funding has been secured through Flying Start and also the Welsh Rugby Union, total investment is £10,579,740.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“This much needed modernisation of the school and the new build for Plas Derwen will be of a high standard and will provide modern, first class facilities and the best learning opportunities for our children.

The Council remains committed to investing in the future of our children and young people.

We continue to work to provide a high quality sustainable education for all our learners. I look forward to seeing work for this exciting project start on site.”

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said:

“This is an exciting announcement and another example of how the Welsh Government’s 21st Schools and Colleges Programme is having a positive impact on education and learning.

“Our national mission is to raise standards, reduce the attainment gap and deliver an education system that is a source of national pride and our 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme plays a key part in this.

“This investment is absolutely crucial if we are to provide our pupils with the learning environments they deserve, while supporting them to achieve their aspirations.”