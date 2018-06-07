Council may put traffic lights on a Deeside Industrial Estate roundabout following traffic trial

Flintshire County Council has said it ‘may’ put traffic lights on the A548 roundabout by zone 2 of Deeside Industrial Estate.

The possible move to put traffic signals on the roundabout follows a two month traffic management trial which comes to an end this Sunday.

The council says that “in response to requests from businesses” it has been trialling a temporary traffic management system help reduce congestion on Zone 2 of the Deeside Industrial Estate.

The trial looked at ways of alleviating some of the congestion on the roundabout which intersects the A548 and Parkway Road on Zone 2, where traffic builds up during rush hour.

The initial trial saw the installation of a lane closure and dedicated left turn only exiting Zone 2 which caused chaos during rush hour with motorist stuck for up to an hour trying to get off the industrial.

Changes were quickly made following a barrage of complaints from those who work on the estate, since then traffic flows and congestion have been monitored at the peak times of the day and the results have shown a “positive impact” a council spokesperson has said.

“The trial traffic management system is due to be removed on Sunday, 10 June and the County Council is now considering permanent infrastructure, which may include traffic signals on the A548 roundabout.” The spokesperson added.

