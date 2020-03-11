Coronavirus: Visitors from high risk areas to be denied access to Airbus Broughton

Airbus has banned entry to it’s Broughton wing making factory to visitors coming from high-risk coronavirus areas in countries such as Italy and China.

Airbus has said visitors – but not customers – from any of those areas listed as being high risk are being denied access to all Airbus sites.

In addition, any Airbus staff or customers coming from high-risk areas are being told to self-quarantine and they must be health checked before entering a site.

The planemaker says it has put in place additional measures for staff returning from the high-risk areas within 14 days before starting work, they “must stay and work from home until further working time rules are communicated.”

An Airbus spokesperson said: “Airbus continues to closely monitor the situation and any impact on its customers and the supply chain.

In addition, Airbus has updated its travel recommendations to employees as well as its recommendations to people coming to Airbus sites.

The updates are based on the WHO recommendations and adapted to reflect the global Airbus business environment. Health and safety remain our top priority.”

Airbus is monitoring “closely” the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

The company is targeting around 880 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2020 but that could be revised down as airlines request delivery delays.

Chinese airlines are the worst affected carriers from the outbreak and have already deferred deliveries of some Airbus jets through April.

Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia X, is defering delivery of 78 Airbus A330neo aircraft as it makes changes to its fleet to reduce costs.

It said the ongoing impact of coronavirus is forcing the airline to reconsider its plans as it continues to operate at a loss.

Another delay announcement came from the Australian flag carrier Qantas today.

The airline decided not to firm up an order for 12 A350-1000 jets that had been planned for “Projet Sunrise” routes.