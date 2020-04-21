Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Apr 2020

Updated: Tue 21st Apr

Coronavirus vaccine being trialled on humans at Oxford University this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A potential vaccine for the coronavirus is to begin being trialled on humans in the UK later this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing, Mr Hancock said a team of scientists have been working on the vaccine programme at the Jenner Institute in Oxford.

Human trials are set to begin on Thursday he said.

The Oxford team has been given £22 million by UK government for the trials.

The UK government health secretary said: “In the long run the best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine. After all, this is a new disease.

This is uncertain science but I’m certain that we will throw everything we’ve got at developing a vaccine.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Health Minister says only ‘a few days’ worth of PPE left in Wales – ‘very real concerns’ as Government look to source and stock for future

News

Five bee colonies die after hives trashed and honey stolen in Flintshire

News

‘Enough is enough’ family of Carl Sargeant agree for Welsh Government to call off independent inquiry

News

More lettings signed at Deeside Industrial Estate following latest phase of Zone 2 refurbishment

News

Criminals preying on our financial worries as they spoof government websites to take your money

News

Virtual Q&A sessions to support Coleg Cambria students and parents in self-isolation

News

Read 1,219,173 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn