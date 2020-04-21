Coronavirus vaccine being trialled on humans at Oxford University this week

A potential vaccine for the coronavirus is to begin being trialled on humans in the UK later this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press briefing, Mr Hancock said a team of scientists have been working on the vaccine programme at the Jenner Institute in Oxford.

Human trials are set to begin on Thursday he said.

The Oxford team has been given £22 million by UK government for the trials.

The UK government health secretary said: “In the long run the best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine. After all, this is a new disease.

This is uncertain science but I’m certain that we will throw everything we’ve got at developing a vaccine.”