Coronavirus: Police warning to Flintshire youths “take personal responsibility or pay the price”

Police are warning youngsters who have been spotted congregating groups in parts of Flintshire to “take personal responsibility or pay the price” .

Officers from South Flintshire police team say they will be targeting Brookes Avenue in Broughton and North Street Playing Field in Saltney Ferry following “disappointing reports of a number of youths and vehicles congregating.”

Brookes Avenue, Broughton & North St Playing Field, Saltney Ferry. Areas to be targetted over the coming days, due to disappointing reports of a number of youths and vehicles congregating.Please take personal responsibility or pay the price. #staysafe #savelives #protectthenhs pic.twitter.com/edcHZPBCF1 — NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) April 7, 2020

North Wales Police has thanked the public for following largely following the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The force is carrying out a dedicated operation to reinforce the government message about staying at home and protecting our NHS.

Police officers, PCSO’s and special constables were all out on patrol across the region – on foot and in vehicles.

Despite the majority of people sticking to lockdown rules, there have been a number issues reported by police and those passing with patrols.

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team witnessed 'large number of gatherings' while on patrol at Connah's Quay Docks and locations in Flintshire

Coastguard teams have been asked to provide high visibility patrols to “assist with the monitoring of public gatherings” due to coronavirus social distancing measures.

A Coastguard spokesperson said : “We have witnessed a large number of gatherings in the Dock Road, Connah’s Quay, Flint Castle and Greenfield Dock areas.

North Wales Police were informed and Officers acted accordingly, the Police have powers to disperse gatherings and issue fines if necessary.”

Sixty eight people from Flintshire have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 but the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

The Health Minister Vaughan Gething said earlier today, the impact of the lockdown restrictions will soon be known, although pointed out that the curve in Wales is ‘still increasing’.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“291 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,790.” Again the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

Sadly a 19 further deaths have been reported of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 212.

Dr Shanker said: “We offer our condolences to families and friends affected, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales has conducted more than 15,000 tests for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on more than 13,000 individuals since the start of this outbreak.”

Staying at home

You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:

shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.

one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.

any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.

travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

These measures must be followed by everyone.