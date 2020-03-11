News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coronavirus: Junior football matches suspended across Flintshire

Published: Wednesday, Mar 11th, 2020
Fears over the spread of coronavirus have seen some children’s football matches in Flintshire suspended with immediate effect.

North East Wales Football Association (NEWFA) said it has taken the decision to call off all Mini football games – under 6’s to under 11 age groups.

Friendly matches involving NEWFA affiliated teams across all age groups and tournaments have also been suspended until further notice.

In a statement on the league website, Dave Fawkes, General Secretary of NEWFA, said: 

“Please be assured this decision hasn’t been taken lightly but protection of People’s Health is of the paramount importance. 

With immediate effect NEWFA are only sanctioning the participation in Football for Official Affiliated League Fixtures or Cup Matches (includes NEWFA Cups). 

This will mean a permanent suspension on Friendly matches (includes all mini Football) and Tournaments until further notice for all NEWFA affiliated Clubs. 

NEWFA appreciates the importance of tournaments in terms of fund raising and will review suspension of these events on a week by week basis going forward.

Your understanding on this matter is very much appreciated.”

Deeside.com has contacted the Welsh FA for its latest coronavirus update and the impact on Welsh Premier League games and across all leagues in Wales. 

 

