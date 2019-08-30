Controversial proposals for dozens of houses in Drury could be scaled back

Controversial proposals to build dozens of houses in Flintshire could be scaled back by around a fifth, according to a newly published document.

Muller Property has already had one application to demolish a property in Drury, near Buckley, and replace it with 66 new ones thrown out.

It followed concerns being raised by the community and councillors about the harm it would cause to an area of green barrier land on Drury Lane.

The company later re-entered plans for the same number of homes in July, but has now signalled its intention to reduce the amount to 53.

The changes were revealed in a letter written by property consultants to Flintshire Council on Muller’s behalf.

In the document, representatives from Harris Lamb said they were seeking the local authority’s opinion on whether an environmental impact assessment is required for the revised scheme.

However, they added that they did not believe one would be needed as they claimed the development would not have a negative impact on the environment.

They said: “This screening opinion request is in respect of a detailed planning application for the demolition of number 81 Drury Lane and construction of up to 53 dwellings at land north of Drury Lane, Flintshire.

“The proposed development is for residential use is not considered likely to give rise to significant levels of pollution.

“The number of residential units proposed, and the extent of the site do not meet the thresholds of the environmental impact assessment regulations.

“The proposed development is for residential use and with the mitigation proposed, the proposed development is not anticipated to result in significant environmental impacts.

“Based on the nature, scale and location of the proposed development it is not anticipated that the scheme will require an environmental impact assessment.”

The original plans were rejected at a meeting of the council’s planning committee, which was held in March.

During the debate, councillors were told the property earmarked to be knocked down had existed in the community for more than a century.

They unanimously chose to back the recommendation of officers to refuse the application.

A petition with 375 signatures was also submitted to the authority ahead of the decision, but Muller claims the new homes are ‘much-needed’ in the community.

The council’s planning department will decide whether an environmental impact assessment is needed to accompany the revised proposals at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).