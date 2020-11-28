Controversial proposals for 80 new homes near Mold look set to be refused amid dozens of objections

Controversial proposals for 80 new homes and a convenience store in a village in Flintshire look set to be refused amid dozens of objections.

The Bromfield Group lodged plans to develop land at Coppy Farm in Gwernaffield, near Mold, back in January 2019.

The company said it would provide a number of social benefits, including housing for couples and families.

The application led to a campaign website being set up by members of the ‘Gwernaffield Says No’ group, who said the area did not have enough facilities to support the growth in population.





A total of 92 letters of objections have been pit forward to Flintshire Council ahead of the scheme being considered by councillors next week, including concerns about road safety and the impact on the character of the village.

Whilst nine letters of support have also been submitted, a senior local authority has recommended planning committee members should refuse permission after describing it as “speculative development”.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “I do not consider that such a scale of development is appropriate or sustainable in Gwernaffield.

“It is contrary to the spatial strategy in both the Flintshire unitary development plan and emerging local development plan.

“In addition there are a number of technical reasons why I consider the proposal to be unacceptable and contrary to the relevant policies in terms of the ecological issues on site, affordable housing, public open space, housing mix and with regard to sufficient amenity space provision.

“As such I recommend that the application is refused for the reasons given.”

Criticism has been raised by a number of parties over the fact the development only includes two affordable houses.

But in its application, the Bromfield Group said the plans would deliver economic benefits for the area.

“The type of housing proposed reflects a need for first time buyer up to large family houses.

“There is a high demand for this type of housing in Gwernaffield and the surrounding area, predominantly providing dwellings suitable for couples and families.

“In terms of the economic benefits that will arise from the proposed development, in the short term the proposal will offer employment opportunities and additional spend within the locality during the construction period.

“In the longer term new housing also delivers significant economic benefits including jobs, additional spending in the local economy and an increase to local authority revenue.

“The convenience store will create jobs and provide a location for the sale of local produce as well as keeping some local spend within the community.”

The proposals will be discussed at a virtual meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, December 2.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).