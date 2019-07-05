Consultation launched over plans for more than 100 new homes in Higher Kinnerton

A consultation has been launched over plans to build more than 100 new homes in a village in Flintshire.

Stewart Milne Homes wants to develop two pieces of land either side Sandy Lane in Higher Kinnerton, which is close to the English border.

The proposals show a mixture of houses would be created, ranging from one to five-bedrooms.

The company has also promised to create 32 affordable properties as part of the scheme, which would see 107 homes built in total.

While the two sites are currently identified as greenfield land, planning consultants acting on their behalf said that the lack of five-year housing land supply in Flintshire would justify the plans.

In the draft planning documents, representatives from Caulmert Limited said: “Flintshire County Council is unable to demonstrate a five year housing supply, as required by Planning Policy Wales, and this situation is unlikely to be rectified until July 2021, at the earliest.

“The importance of housing delivery is reflected in the Welsh Government’s National Housing Strategy.

“The proposed development is not a “speculative proposal” but provides the opportunity to deliver additional dwellings for the local community in the short term. development.

“The applicant intends to enter into a section 106 agreement which will secure the provision of affordable housing as part of the proposed development and make appropriate provision for the payment of such commuted sums as may reasonably be required.

“In addition, the proposed development will not result in demonstrable harm to interests of acknowledged importance.

“For the reasons outlined above, other material considerations overwhelmingly outweigh the provisions of the development plan, in this instance.”

The two areas outlined for development are currently farmland and have not previously been developed.

Access to the site is proposed to be via Sandy Lane itself.

The consultation is set to last until 5 August 2019, and response can be made by visiting caulmert.com/services/planning/consultations

The company is likely to enter formal proposals at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).