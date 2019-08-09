News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Consultation launched over Flint housing plans

Published: Friday, Aug 9th, 2019
A consultation has been launched over plans to build new houses in Flint.

Draft proposals show up to 18 properties could be created on land at Bryn Road in the town.

Planning consultants acting on behalf of those behind the application said it would help to increase the availability of housing in the county.

They added that it would also deliver road improvements in the area surrounding the development.

In a planning statement, they said: “Flint is a principle settlment in the county with key social and community infrastructure capable of absorbing a modest development of a site of this size.

“The scheme would deliver enhancements to widen and upgrade Bryn Road along the site frontage and to deliver a new footway.

“The council cannot ignore its housing need position. The need for housing is acute and ongoing.

“The development comprises sustainable development, located on previously developed land in a n accessible key settlement.

“There is a presumption in favour of sustainable development on the land.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals as part of a pre-application consultation up until 21 August.

They can be accessed by visiting https://www.plplanning.co.uk/tanybryn-flint

Any feedback should either be e-mailed to info@plpanning.co.uk or by writing to PLPlanning, 6 Rhyd Drive, Rhos on Sea, LL28 4NE.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

