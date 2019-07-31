Consultation launched on ambitious ‘once in a lifetime’ Theatre Clwyd redevelopment scheme

A landmark Flintshire building which has served its communities with world-class theatre and arts for over four decades is at risk of closure if it is not ‘urgently’ redeveloped.

Theatr Clwyd has now begun an extensive public consultation on a multi-million-pound redevelopment scheme which will see the 43-year-old theatre extensively refurbished and repaired.

A phased construction period due to commence in 2021 will enable performances to continue on site as well as in a 300-seat pop-up theatre next to the main building.

Initial design images by architect Haworth Tompkins have been released as part of the public consultation launched today, Thursday August 1.

The ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ project will see a greener, more energy efficient building ensuring large savings on gas, electricity and water costs, and make better use of resources.

New toilets will be flushed by rainwater and photovoltaic panels on the roof will produce heat and electricity.

The surrounding area will be landscaped to include a therapeutic sensory garden and children will have space to explore with an adventure playground.

Some produce for the new café and restaurant may be grown on site.

Newly planted trees will help improve the carbon footprint and plants on the walls and roofs will naturally insulate the building.

At the heart of the redevelopment will be a health & well-being suite with specialist changing facilities and a sensory garden – calm and secluded with adjustable sensory lighting, easy access and dedicated equipment.

These spaces will be wholly focused on enabling those in the community who have specific needs to benefit from Theatr Clwyd’s ever-growing arts, health and wellbeing work.

A new youth hub will provide a safe, creative space for rehearsing, meeting and relaxing – a place for young people to call their own.

Weekly workshops will have fit-for-purpose rooms and spaces will be equipped to teach transferrable skills based around theatrical expertise in costume, lighting, sound, props, scenic art and set building.

New rehearsal and teaching spaces will be found for Flintshire Music Service and high-quality instrument storage provided.

The bar and box office will be reimagined, full height glass windows will give ‘spectacular’ views with access to an outdoor terrace and new public areas will be accessible to everyone.

The gallery spaces and cinema will be refreshed, with lift access improved.

The number of toilets in the building will be quadrupled including more accessible toilets and shared toilets/family rooms with changing facilities.

New family facilities will include an indoor play area, outdoor adventure playground and buggy park.

Inside the performance spaces new carpets and improved seating will be installed.

And following earlier public feedback, there will be the option for two central aisles in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre.

The balcony seats in the Emlyn Williams Theatre will be accessible and additional wheelchair positions provided in both theatres.

A new fit-for-purpose kitchen will be installed and the restaurant relocated to the first-floor, a newly refurbished function room will enable the hosting of large-scale events.

Architect Sketches.

New rehearsal rooms will be the appropriate size for the stages with higher ceilings which will enable actors to rehearse with sets.

Dressing rooms will be refurbished providing relaxing spaces with better access and privacy for actors.

The stage facilities will be upgraded and a new workshop will provide improved welding, woodworking and scenic arts equipment enabling sets to be built more efficiently, safely and economically.

A new viewing gallery will invite public and staff to see sets being built and painted.

Wardrobe will move closer to the rehearsal rooms in a specialist area with fitting rooms and upgraded lighting and ventilation.

Liam Evans Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd said,

“We are thrilled to be moving towards the next stage of this once-in-a-lifetime project to secure the future of Theatr Clwyd and safeguard its economic impact in north east Wales worth over £7.7m annually. We welcome feedback from everyone in our community to enable us to proceed on this exciting journey together, shaping a bright new future not only for our building, but for generations to come in Flintshire and north Wales whom we are committed to serving. The project will also ensure that north Wales continues to export world class theatre and build upon the 500,000 people who have seen a Theatr Clwyd production elsewhere in the UK over the last 2 years.”

Theatr Clwyd’s Capital Redevelopment Project will aim to be funded by the Welsh Government, trusts and foundations and private philanthropy with match funding from Arts Council Wales and support from Flintshire County Council.

The public consultation period will run from Thursday 1 August until Monday 23 September, members of the public are invited to explore the plans both online at www.futuretheatrclwyd.com.

A Public Open Day will be held at Theatr Clwyd on Sunday 1 September from 10am to 5pm with redevelopment presentations and tours taking place at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.

The free events will need to be booked in advance via the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.

Community feedback events will be held in Wrexham, Chester, Buckley, Connah’s Quay and Flint.