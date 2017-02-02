Construction firm appointed for £18 million Glan Clwyd Neonatal Intensive Care Centre

BAM Construction has been chosen as preferred bidder for the construction of an £18 million unit to care for very sick and premature babies at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has made the appointment after funding was announced by Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Government’s health secretary.

Construction has just commenced and the new development is expected to open in 2018. The first new build phase of works will complete in Autumn 2017.

The project re-unites BAM’s Rob Bailey with the hospital for whom he has previously delivered the cancer treatment centre, just a few years ago.

Mr Bailey, who lives nearby in Deeside, is currently completing the new Urgent Care and Trauma facilities for Aintree Hospital.

Rob Bailey said:

“We’ve been working with the Health Board for some time to develop the business case for the new neo natal facilities. I’m delighted that funding is now secured and the scheme can be delivered. I’m very fortunate to be working with a client that has such an incredible life changing impact for people in North Wales.”

As well as the new Unit the £18m scheme includes a variety of other alterations.

Preparatory work on the site has already started which includes upgrades to electrical infrastructure at the site of the Neonatal Intensive Care Centre (SuRNICC) and an additional transport incubator for transferring the most critically ill and unstable babies.

Mandy Cooke, Neonatal Service Manager, said: