Posted: Wed 26th May 2021

Updated: Wed 26th May

Dean Bennett – Family pay tribute to ‘best daddy ever’

The family of the man who died following an incident in Connah’s Quay last week, have paid tribute to him.

Police responded to reports stabbing off Dock Road just after 5pm on Saturday.

Dean Bennett, 31, from Connah’s Quay was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

His family have issued the following: “Dean’s daughter has paid tribute saying that he was the ‘best Daddy ever’ and she’s going to miss him always.

“As a family it is heartbreaking what has happened.”

“We want to thank everyone for the support we have received.”

“We will always miss him, and he will never be forgotten.”

The family will be releasing balloons in Dean’s memory on Saturday 29th May at 2pm at the Navy Club car park in Connah’s Quay.

46-year-old Emma Berry of Dock Road, Connah’s Quay has been charged with murder and will next appear before Mold Crown Court on August 31st.

North Wales Police’ thoughts and sympathies remain with Dean’s family and friends at this difficult time.



