Posted: Tue 22nd Sep 2020

Connah’s Quay Labour Club closed for deep clean after customer tests positive for Coronavirus

A deep clean is underway at Connah’s Quay Labour club after a recent visitor tested positive to Covid-19.

Officials have closed the club for three days while the deep clean takes place.

The club was contacted on Monday evening by the local authority to say that a visitor to the club on Saturday afternoon had tested positive to Covid-19.

A spokesperson said: “Club officials have taken the proactive decision to close in order to thoroughly clean the premises.


They have done this so that members can feel reassured that they are taking every safety precaution they can.

The track and trace details off all members and visitors to the club for Saturday, Sunday and Monday  have been handed over to the relevant authority .

The club officials wish to tell customers that the visitor concerned spent most of the time outside in the beer garden, however access to this was through the bar area of the club.

The visitor was there for approximately two hours.”



