Connah’s Quay High Street closed for ‘several hours’ following serious collision

Police have said Connah’s Quay High Street is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

The road is closed outside the Custom House Pub, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Police have posted an update on social media, it says:

“Road closed in both directions outside the Custom House Pub, High Street Connah’s Quay due to an accident.”

“Road will be closed for several hours so please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Road closed in both directions outside the Custom House Pub, High Street Connahs Quay due to an accident. Road will be closed for several hours so please avoid the area and use alternative routes — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) November 28, 2020

[Photo: Qasilver1/Twitter}