Connah’s Quay community shuttle bus to launch on Monday

A community shuttle bus pilot scheme is set to launch in Connah’s Quay on Monday.

The twice daily shuttle service will initially run as a pilot scheme for six months operating between Northop Hall and Connah’s Quay Health Centre

The service will act in addition to current bus services and allow passengers to access main bus networks for onward journeys and Connah’s Quay Town Centre.

The shuttle will run to a fixed timetable Monday to Saturday excluding public holidays with two departures from St Mary’s Northop Hall at 9.45am and 1.05pm.

The shuttle will pick up at Fern Bank Northop Hall, Boars Head Ewloe, Connect Centre Connah’s Quay, Wepre Park, Llwyni Drive. dropping off at Morrisons and Connah’s Quay Health Centre.

The reverse service will see the shuttle leave Connah’s Quay at 11.55am and 3.30pm, concessionary passes will be accepted on the service.

Flintshire County Council continuing with community travel initiatives is to be applauded says Connah’s Quay councillor Andy Dunbobbin.

Cllr Dunbobbin said

“Nobody should feel as though they are disconnected from their community especially when it comes to accessing health facilities, which this will help to elevate.

I’d like to pass on my thanks to officers at County Hall and also a special mention to Connah’s Quay Town Clerk, Steve Goodrum, who has been working hard on this project for the last 12 months.

Many residents in Connah’s Quay will be delighted and sure the pilot will be a success.”

The Welsh Government has already awarded funding to install Community Travel Hubs which will include new bus shelters, seating, lighting, cycling provision, and footway improvements.