Connah’s Quay and Mold libraries introduce ‘Select and Collect’ service

Whilst all Aura Libraries will remain closed until further notice, Aura has launched a ‘Select and Collect’ service in line with Welsh Government guidance.

From 6 Jul, library users will be able to order reading resources by email: libraries@aura.wales or telephone: 01352 703750.

Library users will be able to collect orders from either Mold or Connah’s Quay Library.

Library items currently out on loan can also be returned to Connah’s Quay or Mold Library from 13 July.





Aura’s Home Library Service will also restart for those that have no other means of accessing the library because of health and mobility issues.

Clare Ashbee, Library Service Manager, said: “We hope this service will be a benefit to the community as, due to the ongoing situation, there are currently no plans to reopen library buildings to the public.

We would also like to reassure library users that if they have any items out on loan, we will be automatically renewing them. We encourage you to access reading resources online, including free e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines and newspapers via the Aura website: www.aura.wales/libraries .

We are very much looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Any further updates regarding Aura’s Library Services will be communicated on our social media platforms (Facebook: @walesaura Twitter: @aura_wales) and its website: www.aura.wales