Community support for Connah’s Quay Councillor dismissed from his cabinet role by council leader Aaron Shotton

Members of the community have been sending messages of support to the Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council Cllr Bernie Attridge after he was sacked from his role as cabinet member for housing.

The Connah’s Quay Central councillor (pictured left) expressed his shock at being dismissed from the cabinet by the Leader of the council Cllr Aaron Shotton.

It’s understood there has been friction between the two senior Labour councillors for some time.

A statement issued by Cllr Attridge referenced a long-running inquiry by the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales into allegations of an affair between Cllr Aaron Shotton and a female member of council staff.

Cllr Attridge said:

“I am shocked and saddened to have been dismissed from the cabinet of Flintshire Council.

This was entirely the decision of Aaron Shotton, who is himself mired in an ombudsman’s inquiry into his conduct.

There is no such inquiry into my behaviour.”

Cllr Attridge continued:

My many years as a cabinet member has always been focused on the needs of local people and i have always put them first, especially in improving the housing stock available to vulnerable and hard working people.

I will take time to reflect on what is right for the people of Flintshire from my position as both a diligent local councillor and Deputy Leader of the Labour Group in the council.”

Cllr Attridge will continue as Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council.

Reacting to the news Alyn and Deeside constituency labour party secretary Shelley Streeter said “I’m really saddened to hear this. You’ve always been a huge support to me in all your cabinet positions. See you soon boss.”

Paul Langton said: “Bern, you are one of the only local officials who would reply to an issue and honestly try to help with it.”

Richie Pem said: “Sorry to hear this, I take it then, like others, if you do what is good for your people, like and Carl have always done, it isn’t correct to some. I personally think that Councillor Aaron Shotton should stand down whilst this enquiry into him proceeds.”

Cheryl Woodfin said: “I was always positive about the council, trying to get the best for my little boy. Look where that got me. Bernie has been the only one to help. So many managers, people in suits have let him suffer. They also have tried to make me out to be a bad mum if I did not comply.”

Cathy Brown said: “So wrong Bernie, you’ve done so much for me & my family. We’ve so much to thank you for. Sorry to read this.”

While Lyne Robinson said: “Disgusted at this decision @bernieattridge has been nothing but a great help to me the past couple of years. You will be very sadly missed Bernie”