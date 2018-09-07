News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Community left “shocked and saddened” after silent soldier memorial is stolen from a Flintshire village

Published: Friday, Sep 7th, 2018
A life-sized soldier silhouette featuring the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base has been stolen from a Flintshire village.

The theft of the silent soldier tribute from next to the clock in the centre of Penyffordd has left the community “shocked and saddened.”

Community Councillor Roy Wakelam told Deeside.com:

“The statue was taken sometime between midnight last night and this afternoon (Friday September 7)

We are all shocked and saddened by this callous act and hope the perpetrators feel compelled to return it.”

Local resident Sue said: “After what happened to the silent soldier in Mold this is another disgrace. These people have no respect for anything!!”

The theft comes just weeks after a silent soldier silhouette was targetted by vandals in Mold on two occasions.

A 14-year-old youth has since been charged with damaging the tribute which was situated in Daniel Owen Square.

The silhouettes commemorate the 1.1m British and Empire servicemen and women who died during the war – which ended in November 1918

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.

If you have any information regarding the theft of the silhouette call police on 101 quoting W128090 

