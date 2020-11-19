Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th Nov 2020

Community 'hugely dismayed' after a newly planted trees in a Mold park were vandlaised

A community has been left ‘hugely dismayed’ this week after two newly planted Liquidambar trees at Kendrick’s Field by Mold Town Park were vandalised.

The trees were part of a county-wide tree planting scheme and a Mold Town Council drive to improve green spaces for everyone living in the area.

They were planted with local volunteers in a collaborative project between Flintshire County Council, North Wales Wildlife Trust and Mold Town Council.

Police have appealed for information following the attack on the trees.


Appeal for information regarding two incidents of Criminal Damage on KENDRICK’s FIELD, RUTHIN ROAD, MOLD on the evenings…

Posted by HGC De Sir Fflint / NWP South Flintshire on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

A spokesperson said: “Our local green spaces have been enjoyed by many people during the Coronavirus pandemic and their value as part of a green recovery over the following years will be even greater.”

“The nine Liquidambar trees have displayed beautiful autumn colour this year and were becoming well established.”

“The incidents have caused a great deal of upset in the community and Mold Town Council has received at least five kind offers of financial support to replace the trees.”

“The police have been informed about the incidents but if anyone has any information please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”



