Communities For Work Flintshire delivers innovative “Pathway into Social Care” training programmes

Communities For Work Flintshire in partnership with Flintshire Social Services has successfully delivered two innovative “Pathway into Social Care” training programmes to give local people an opportunity to gain the training and skills necessary to work in the Social Care sector.

Communities For Work is a voluntary programme to help those adults furthest away from the labour market into employment.

The programme targets long term unemployed and economically inactive adults and 16-24 year olds not in employment education or training from across Flintshire.

It seeks to increase their employability and to move into or closer to employment.

These enhanced Pathway into Social Care courses, which took place over five days, created opportunities for participants to gain mandatory training required for working in the social care sector.

The training included: safeguarding, infection control, food safety and health and safety, all of which hold the Flintshire approved standard for working in care establishments across the county.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Councillor Derek Butler, said:

“These “pathway” courses are a fantastic opportunity for people to gain experience and skills which will help them find work in a sector which is of interest to them.

Not only have the participants gained valuable qualifications, they have had the opportunity to apply for work opportunities on offer.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said:

“In a decade’s time, Wales will need 20,000 more people to work in the care sector.

Courses of this kind are a great opportunity to introduce local people to the sector and help to upskill and support people into the industry to keep up with the growing demand for care services.

“It is great that several attendees at the recent courses have found employment in Flintshire’s extra care schemes and with Flintshire Social Services.”

For further information regarding Communities For Work or to enrol on any of our pathway programmes please contact the office on 01352 704430.