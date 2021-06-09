“Commercial cannabis farm” discovered following police raid in Garden City

Police have said they will continue to ‘disrupt drug supply’ locally following the raid on a “commercial cannabis farm” in Deeside earlier this week.

Officers from North Flintshire executed a warrant at an address in Garden City where they uncovered a large number of cannabis plants and cultivation equipment.

Photographs shared on the NWP North Flinhtsire Facebook page show scores of cannabis plants in a sealed room.

Commercial ventilation equipment and artificial lighting needed to grow the plants can also be seen in the images.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On 6th June officers from the Flintshire North area executed a search warrant at an address in Garden City, Flintshire.” “The warrant was a success with a large amount of cannabis plants found to be growing.” “No arrests have been made currently but our investigation is ongoing.” “We will continue to disrupt drug supply in North Flintshire and please don’t hesitate to contact us.” If you have any information about criminal activity in the community you can report it via the police website at