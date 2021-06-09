Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Jun 2021

Updated: Wed 9th Jun

“Commercial cannabis farm” discovered following police raid in Garden City

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said they will continue to ‘disrupt drug supply’ locally following the raid on a “commercial cannabis farm” in Deeside earlier this week.

Officers from North Flintshire executed a warrant at an address in Garden City where they uncovered a large number of cannabis plants and cultivation equipment.

Photographs shared on the NWP North Flinhtsire Facebook page show scores of cannabis plants in a sealed room.

Commercial ventilation equipment and artificial lighting needed to grow the plants can also be seen in the images.

NWP North Flintshire/Facebook

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On 6th June officers from the Flintshire North area executed a search warrant at an address in Garden City, Flintshire.”

“The warrant was a success with a large amount of cannabis plants found to be growing.”

“No arrests have been made currently but our investigation is ongoing.”

“We will continue to disrupt drug supply in North Flintshire and please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

If you have any information about criminal activity in the community you can report it via the police website at

https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat or by calling 101.

You can also call anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Airbus: New Spanish long-haul airline World2fly take delivery if their first A350-900

News

Tarmac continues partnership with North East Wales Search and Rescue Team

News

Calls for council to be given more powers to tackle public drinking in Flintshire

News

“You can run but you can’t hide!” Wanted man arrested in Saltney following reports of disturbance

News

Elfed High School students look to future after claiming science prize

News

Nomads sign two year deal with North Wales based recruitment firm

News

Flintshire Council begins search for new Chief Executive with salary of up to £143,000 on offer

News

Popular Flintshire pet store relocates to 10,000 square foot Deeside premises

News

“We will not be putting sand on the beach any time very soon”

Conwy





Read 387,187 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn