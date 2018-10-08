News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two vehicle collision on the M53 has closed the south bound carriageway

Published: Monday, Oct 8th, 2018
Highways England is reporting the M53 southbound within J5 is closed due to a collision.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads, delays are building.

Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘M53 – Main roadway closed and slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on M53 Southbound at J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham).

While emergency services attend, traffic is using the roundabout to diverting around the accident.. Detour in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads.’

