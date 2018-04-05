independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Coleg Cambria students transform hub for local charity

Published: Thursday, Apr 5th, 2018
Painting and decorating students from Coleg Cambria have been busy applying their skills to help an award winning charity KIM.

The charity, based in Holywell, provides a professional, high quality mental health support in the community and under the watchful eye of tutor Keith Massey, the full time learners have spent 8 day over 4 weeks transforming The Hub.

Alisha Coyle from Chester who has been busy with her fellow students said:

“It’s been really great to be able to help a community project.  We’ve had a real hands-on experience which I’ve really enjoyed.”

Keith added:

“I am so proud of each and every student that’s been involved with this project, they have worked really hard applying the skills they have gained in college.  

“These sort of opportunities in the community gives the student real life opportunities to interact with others whilst learning to work together and gaining confidence.”

