Coleg Cambria students transform hub for local charity

Painting and decorating students from Coleg Cambria have been busy applying their skills to help an award winning charity KIM.

The charity, based in Holywell, provides a professional, high quality mental health support in the community and under the watchful eye of tutor Keith Massey, the full time learners have spent 8 day over 4 weeks transforming The Hub.

Alisha Coyle from Chester who has been busy with her fellow students said:

“It’s been really great to be able to help a community project. We’ve had a real hands-on experience which I’ve really enjoyed.”

Keith added:

“I am so proud of each and every student that’s been involved with this project, they have worked really hard applying the skills they have gained in college.

“These sort of opportunities in the community gives the student real life opportunities to interact with others whilst learning to work together and gaining confidence.”