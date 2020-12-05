Coleg Cambria students take part in series of interviews in prep for university and future careers

Students at Coleg Cambria took part in a series of multiple mini interviews in preparation for university and future careers.

Medicine, Dentistry and Veterinary Science learners from the college were quizzed in the interviews led by Nora Richardson, Curriculum Lead at Yale Sixth Form.

The online sessions were well received by the 13-strong cohort from the sites in Wrexham and Deeside.

“The students and interviewers rose to the challenge of adapting to our new way of working and we were delighted to have had superb support from IT colleagues to make this happen,” said Nora.





“I am particularly proud the students embraced the messages of lockdown, to be selfless and forward thinking in their communities.

“They also became involved in or initiated projects to demonstrate the qualities and values which these professions are looking for.

“These included support for elderly people with technology, volunteering at face shield hubs and Nightingale House Hospice, and running virtual meetings for Brownie and Rainbow Guide organisations in their local areas.”

Among those to have taken part was Eleanor Holdsworth, 17, from Gresford, who found the experience rewarding.

Currently studying A-levels in Biology, Maths and Chemistry at Yale Sixth, she said: “We were interviewed by doctors, people from the health sector and former students, so it was interesting and insightful.

“It gave us a flavour of the kind of questions we may be asked in the future, at university and when applying for jobs.”

Classmate Tom Sturt, from Mynydd Isa, is also taking A-levels Biology, Maths and Chemistry at Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

He said: “The mock interviews were really valuable and the feedback we received was constructive and relevant, so in the years ahead we will have an idea what to expect.”

Reflecting on how the coronavirus pandemic impacted on their academic lives this year, the 18 year-old added: “It has been challenging but on reflection there have been positives; my understanding of online learning has certainly improved and I take more responsibility for managing my studies having done so from home for much of 2020 – that will also help me at university next year.”

For more on the wide range of courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website www.cambria.ac.uk, call 0300 30 30 007 or email enquiries@cambria.ac.uk.