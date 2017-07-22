Coleg Cambria staff received Long Service and Recognition awards at a special lunch

Over 30 members of Coleg Cambria staff received Long Service and Staff Recognition awards at a special lunch held at the college recently.

The ceremony held at Y Celstryn Restaurant at the Deeside site recognised the commitment of staff who have worked at the college for a long number of years as well as staff who have gone over and above their job roles to ensure that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed.

Two members of staff, Jo Fisher, Lecturer in Independent Living Skills and Viv Davies, Deputy Director of Sports and Uniformed Public Service received a Long Service Award for 25 years of service.

Staff Recognition Awards were given to staff under the categories of Achievement, Customer Service, Diversity, Sustainability and Innovation.

Amongst these were the Translation team at the college who’s work, which often takes place behind the scenes, rightly deserves recognition.

The team was recognised for working incredibly flexibly to meet requirements and are an excellent example of demonstrating the college ‘Behaviour’ of being “Learner & Customer Focused”.



Lecturer in Uniformed Public Services, Alan Lowry, won an award for leading the Duke of Edinburgh Award across Yale and Deeside sites as well as being the Yale site charity champion, co-coordinating charity activities.

Liz Eccleston, Administrator at Deeside 6th won an award for her outstanding customer service and Sports Programme Officer, Donna Welsh, was recognized for launching and actively supporting and encouraging the use of the Active Cambria initiative throughout the college.

The team who worked on the new Coleg Cambria website were also recognised for all their hard work in building the website and launching in May. Made up of staff from IT, Web, Translation and Marketing, the team were praised for cross-department working and displaying many of the college’s ‘Behaviours.’

David Jones OBE DL, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria said:

“It is important to recognise the commitment of staff who work at the college. Every one of them has contributed significantly to the lives of hundreds of young people in the area and deserve to be congratulated and thanked for that.

“At Coleg Cambria we are committed to supporting and valuing our staff and these awards highlighted the invaluable support given to our students as well as the lengthy, challenging and ever-changing careers of both our academic and business support staff.”