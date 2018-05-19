Coleg Cambria 24-hour activity relay will raise money for NSPCC

Coleg Cambria is holding a 24-hour activity relay to raise money for a children’s charity.

Beginning on Monday evening with sports such as netball, athletics and rugby, organisers are aiming to not only raise as much money as possible for the NSPCC, but to promote activities which can support mental and physical well being, all of which contribute to the Active@Cambria strategy.

Throughout the night there will be a walk up Moel Famau, a static bike ride at Deeside campus and, as the sun rises, a Tai Chi session in Northop.

Highlights include goat walking, yoga, salsa dancing, ice skating, futsal and trampolining.

Paula Wood, Assistant Principal and Director of Curriculum, said the 24-hour relay combines the caring side of Cambria with the ethos of its well-being strategy, to encourage positive activities which promote awareness of mental and physical health.

“This is something we’ve been planning for a while, an epic event spanning 24 hours encompassing many different activities,” said Paula.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to fundraise for the NSPCC, but also to raise awareness of what we can all do to support mental and physical well-being.

“We have lots of popular activities lined-up, but also some fun and unusual games and walks that will appeal to people of all levels and ages – there is something for everyone.”

She added: “We hope to see the community come out and support us, whether it’s by taking part, cheering on those who are joining us for part or all of this incredible 24-hour challenge.”

The 24-hour relay also includes sessions highlighting healthy eating and mindfulness, messages driven by the college’s successful Active@Cambria strategy.

Developed in line with nationwide bodies including Sport Wales and Colegau Cymru, it has helped to encourage a positive and healthy working environment while serving as best practice for some of the country’s top organisations using three distinct categories – Get Active, Elite Sport and Future Sport.

The relay will finish at the college’s Llysfasi site, where CEO David Jones will receive the baton in readiness to complete his own challenge next month, which involves a 48-mile Cambria Circle Walk calling at all college sites all in one day.

For more information and to get involved in the 24-hour relay, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/24hourrelay or call Sally Jones on 01978 267570. Alternatively, email sally.jones@cambria.ac.uk and follow @colegcambria on social media using the hashtag #24hourrelay