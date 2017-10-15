Coastguard rescue teams for Flint and Rhyl were called into action on Sunday afternoon following reports a youngster had fallen onto rocks.

UK Coastguard Operation Centre alerted the Flint volunteer rescue team just after 5pm to reports a 12-year-old had fallen 15ft from a ledge onto rocks below.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a rapid response paramedic to the incident which happened around three-quarters of mile from Flint Point.

With an incoming tide and fading light, Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team were called to assist with the rescue.

RNLI Flint lifeboat was also launched and placed in standby as rescuers weighed up their options including a possible casualty evacuation by sea.

With support now on hand from Rhyl both Coastguard rescue teams and paramedics were able to stretcher the casualty to a waiting ambulance and was taken to hospital.

Following the successful mission, as the Coastguard team from Rhyl made their way back to base they were flagged down by a member of the public on the A548 near Mostyn to assist with a road traffic collision.

In an update on the teams Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“A vehicle had left the road, and rolled over approximately 3 times, and landed in the trees.

The team assisted the injured driver giving First Aid whilst summoning assistance from North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Due to the location of the incident on a bend the team slowed down and controlled traffic to prevent another incident, and other team members continued to care for the driver.

The driver was taken to hospital, and once our presence was no longer required, we returned to station.”