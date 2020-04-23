Coastguard called to reports of two people ‘stuck up to their chests’ in mud in Flint
Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint were scrambled on Wednesday evening to reports of two people stuck in mud near Flint Castle.
The team were called just after 8.30pm, colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard were also called alerted to the incident.
Officers from North Wales Police were at the scene and Coastguard rescue teams were stood down after being told the two people, who, it’s reported were “stuck up to their chests” in mud, were free and didn’t require medical assistance.
A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:
“Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of 2 persons stuck in mud up to their chests behind Flint Castle.
As the Team were departing Station a stand-down message was received, confirming both persons were out of the mud and not requiring medical attention.”
Staying at home
You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:
- shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.
- one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.
- any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.
- travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.
These measures must be followed by everyone.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com