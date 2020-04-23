Coastguard called to reports of two people ‘stuck up to their chests’ in mud in Flint

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint were scrambled on Wednesday evening to reports of two people stuck in mud near Flint Castle.

The team were called just after 8.30pm, colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard were also called alerted to the incident.

Officers from North Wales Police were at the scene and Coastguard rescue teams were stood down after being told the two people, who, it’s reported were “stuck up to their chests” in mud, were free and didn’t require medical assistance.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of 2 persons stuck in mud up to their chests behind Flint Castle.