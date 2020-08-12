Cinema screenings set to return to Theatr Clwyd this August

Cinema screening are returning to Theatr Clwyd this August as the Flintshire venue reopens its doors following its enforced closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theatre will be showing cult classics, family favourites and recent hits including Rocketman, The Favourite and Downton Abbey with tickets just £5.

But film-lovers returning after a five month absence will have a surprise – a different venue in which to enjoy screenings.

The cinema has temporarily moved into the 560 seat Anthony Hopkins Theatre, where physical distancing can be implemented more simply, and films can be enjoyed by up to 90 people.





Theatr Clwyd’s Operations Director Andrew Roberts said:

After such a long absence it is brilliant that film screenings will be returning to the Theatre, back on the big screen where they belong.

We’ve spent the last few months working hard to make sure that safety measures are in place for reopening and that cinema audiences will enjoy a comfortable, safe and enjoyable night out in our building.

The Anthony Hopkins Theatre was used as a cinema from 1976 until the late 1990s when it became solely a theatrical venue.

During that time it hosted many of the big releases including 1996’s Independence Day for which additional speakers were installed to ensure audience’s felt the explosions onscreen, and Monty Python’s Life Of Brian which saw protesters assemble outside the Flintshire landmark.

The reopening follows a successful pilot screening of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit show Fleabag, with measures to ensure audience safety including 2 meter physical distancing, reducing queuing, fewer seats on sale, hand sanitiser, contactless payments and increased cleaning.

The theatre is expected to announce further programming over the coming weeks.

See full listing at theatrclwyd.com/whats-on/cinema