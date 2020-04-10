Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Apr 2020

Updated: Fri 10th Apr

Christmas lights turned on in Saltney to show support for NHS and key workers

People across Flintshire came together on Thursday evening to applaud our brave NHS, social care and key workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past three Thursday’s at 8pm, people have been clapping, banging pans and blowing horns from their windows, gardens and front doors for NHS and key workers.

Last night Christmas lights were turned on in Saltney to show support for those on the front line battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Saltney Town youth councillor Chloe Ann Brooks, came up with the idea to turn the lights on above Ewart Street,  North Street and Flint Road “as a thank you to the NHS, carers, delivery drivers and all shop and supermarket staff. ”

Saltney Mold Junction councillor Richard Lloyd asked Flintshire Council if it was possible to turn lights on in time for Thursday evenings show of appreciation.

Cllr Lloyd said: “I agreed that this would be a lovely gesture of appreciation for the dedication that these key workers are providing for our country in these very uncertain and worrying times.  

In light of Chloe Ann’s request I decided to ask Flintshire County Council if this would be possible and they agreed to accommodate the request if required.

I immediately confirmed yes and the council managed to have them switched on ready for the clap for carers at 8pm which was a really nice extra show of thanks for all the key workers who are doing so much at the moment.”

In Shotton, nine year old Ava Whitby spent a large part of Thursday colouring the wall on her street in the style of a rainbow in preparation for the 8pm show of appreciation. 

The rainbow of hope has become symbol synonymous with the region’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Shotton councillor, David Evans commented; “That is some determination and a great gesture from Ava, well done and thank you. 👏👏”

In Holywell, officers from North Flintshire Police gathered outside the community hospital, with the blue lights flashing on patrol cars they joined in a rousing ‘clap for carers’ before getting back on the beat.



