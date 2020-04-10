Christmas lights turned on in Saltney to show support for NHS and key workers

People across Flintshire came together on Thursday evening to applaud our brave NHS, social care and key workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past three Thursday’s at 8pm, people have been clapping, banging pans and blowing horns from their windows, gardens and front doors for NHS and key workers.

Last night Christmas lights were turned on in Saltney to show support for those on the front line battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Saltney Town youth councillor Chloe Ann Brooks, came up with the idea to turn the lights on above Ewart Street, North Street and Flint Road “as a thank you to the NHS, carers, delivery drivers and all shop and supermarket staff. ” Saltney Mold Junction councillor Richard Lloyd asked Flintshire Council if it was possible to turn lights on in time for Thursday evenings show of appreciation.

Cllr Lloyd said: “I agreed that this would be a lovely gesture of appreciation for the dedication that these key workers are providing for our country in these very uncertain and worrying times.